The latest: Class of 2019 three-star defensive back Jayden Curry is getting ready to kick off his senior season and while he's likely to focus on finishing his high school career strong, a few college programs are still on his mind. Rivals.com caught up with Curry recently to discuss his favorites as well as which programs might receive official visits this fall.

In His Words

"The schools I'm liking the most right now are Maryland, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and Auburn."

Maryland

"I've been up there for visits like six times and I really like it. The coaching staff, I can just relate to them a lot. Coach Beatty used to coach at Landstown (Virginia) where I'm from so we have that connection. They have been able to develop some NFL players since taking over there and I pay attention to that a lot. Growing up and watching guys like Tino Ellis go at with Levonta Taylor at events; if I were go to go Maryland Tino is someone I would really look up to because I've always liked his approach to the game. Coach Durkin also works hands-on with the defensive backs so that shows how important they think that position is to the team."

Rutgers

"I like them a lot. Their quarterback, Artur Sitkowski, he went here last year so he's been telling me a lot about them. I feel like the coaching staff has them going in the right direction and I think they're going to do a lot better this season. I just need to see how the defense progresses during the season, especially against some of the bigger teams they play. I just want to see what they do and what the defensive backs do."

Georgia Tech

"Coach Candeto, that's my guy. I still haven't been up there for a visit yet and he keeps trying to get me up there. He's an offensive coach but he's in charge of my area so that's why we have a relationship. I talk to him a lot and we have a good relationship and he tells me a lot of good things about what they are doing. Atlanta is a cool place and it's interesting because it's a big city and it gives you more stuff to do outside of football than you might have in a typical college town.That's one big thing that they have in their favor."

Auburn