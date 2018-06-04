Maryland men’s basketball Director of Player Personnel Matt Brady is set to be promoted to assistant coach, replacing current assistant Dustin Clark, who will move on after seven years with the Terps program to pursue an opportunity back in his native Texas, multiple sources have told TSR.

Brady brings a wealth of experience to the Terps bench, having spent 12 seasons as a head coach, including eight seasons at James Madison that were highlighted by an NCAA Tournament bid in 2012.

“I’ve really enjoyed having Matt on our staff the past year,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Matt has built great relationships with our student-athletes, and I know he’ll thrive in this new role. He is an accomplished coach, strong recruiter and has a great understanding of the game. His basketball acumen and head coaching experience is certainly beneficial to have on the bench, as well as his established success in player development.”

Brady also spent over a decade as an assistant to longtime Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli, helping lead the Hawks to unprecedented success. While Brady was on the Saint Joe’s staff, the Hawks finished the 2003-2004 regular season 27-0, earning a No. 1 national ranking and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That team included National Player of the Year Jameer Nelson and local NBA product Delonte West.

“I had a great experience working with Coach Turgeon for the past year,” said Brady. “I’m thrilled to step into this new role, and look forward to working with a talented team and staff this season. My family and I are excited to be a part of the Maryland basketball family.”

Many former players credit Brady for their success at the collegiate and professional levels, including former NBA player West, who was a regular guest of Brady at Maryland games this past season, as well as WER1 AAU director Terrel Myers, who previously told TSR that he has Brady to thank for a successful professional career overseas after playing for him at Saint Joe’s.

Clark, a Texas native, spent all four years with Mark Turgeon during his tenure as Texas A&M head coach, first as a student assistant before working his way up to serving as director of basketball operations during the 2010-2011 season, Turgeon’s final season in College Station.

When Turgeon was hired by Maryland, Clark followed him to College Park, spending his first two seasons as director of operations.

Clark was promoted to assistant coach just weeks before the start of the 2013-2014 season following the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Maryland assistant Dalonte Hill.

During the five seasons Clark spent as an assistant, the Terps made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2015 through 2017, making an appearance in the Sweet 16 in 2016.

“I’ve spent more than a decade working with Dustin and I’ve had the great fortune of watching him develop into an outstanding coach,” said Turgeon. “Dustin’s loyalty, work ethic and integrity have set him apart and made him an integral member of my staffs at both Texas A&M and Maryland. Dustin has played a vital role in recruiting and player development. As I look back at the success we’ve had, it’s been Dustin who has made an indelible mark each step of the way. When Dustin shared with me this opportunity, I knew it aligned with his entrepreneurial spirit and his desire to be close to his family. Ann and I are excited for him and wish him all the best, and I look forward to continuing our friendship.”

Clark played a prominent role in the recruitment of Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan. Huerter is projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Clark also played a role in landing former McDonald’s All-American Rasheed Sulaimon, who spent his final season in College Park after beginning his college career at Duke.

“Working for Coach Turgeon and coaching at the University of Maryland has been nothing short of a dream come true,” said Clark. “I have poured every ounce of my time, energy and attention into my coaching career over the past 12 years. However, my desire to be more present and available for my family, combined with a unique and rare opportunity to join a family business in the Dallas area, necessitates this career change. I am forever grateful to Coach Turgeon and Ann for their trust and belief in me and for their unwavering support. The day that Coach Turgeon asked me to join his staff at Maryland is a day I will always remember.

"Working with our student-athletes on a daily basis to try to push them to be the best version of themselves has been an absolute blast. The best part of coaching are the special relationships that are developed as a result of battling together and going through the rigors of a reason.

"I have felt unspeakable pride everyday over the last seven years wearing Maryland on my chest. This is a special place that loves basketball. The passion our fans have for Maryland basketball, our players, and our recruiting makes this one of the best places in America to play and coach. The future of this program is bright and I look forward to being in the XFINITY Center as a fan and contributing to what I believe is one of the absolute best home court advantages in all of college basketball.”

This is the second significant change for the hoops staff this offseason, following the departure of Nima Omidvar, who took an assistant coach position at South Alabama earlier this spring. Omidvar spent the past four seasons as Maryland’s director of basketball operations and is being replaced by video coordinator Mark Bialkoski, who spent three seasons as the director of operations at Charlotte before joining the Terps staff.

“Mark is very deserving of this promotion, as he’s been a great addition to our staff and program over the past three years,” said Turgeon. “He’s a tireless worker who is very committed to our team, and will continue to play a major role in our day-to-day activities. Mark has a promising future ahead of him in this business, and we’re excited to reward him for his dedication and commitment to Maryland basketball.”