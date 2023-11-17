WHERE'S THE OFFENSE?

Maryland and Villanova both enter Friday night's game looking for a bounce back. In the case of the Terps, they enter the game having dropped both contests in Asheville and simply did not look good at all in a pair of losing efforts.

For the Wildcats, they will look to bounce back at home after suffering a Philadelphia Big 5 loss earlier in the week to UPenn at the Palestra.

Maryland's biggest issue to start the season has mostly been on the offensive end, where the Terps enter Friday's matchup ranked 318th out of 351 Division I teams in points per game (64.0).

Fifth-year senior Donta Scott, in particular, has struggled at the offensive end. A double-digit scorer in each of the past three seasons, he's currently averaging just 8.7 points per game.

The Terps have also struggled to find a capable scorer to start at the three, having tried both Indiana transfer Jordan Geronimo and sophomore Noah Batchelor. Freshman wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. was brought in to eventually fill that role and there is a decent chance he will get his first career start at Villanova.

An excellent three-point shooter in high school, Kaiser is currently just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc so far this season, but he is capable of getting hot from outside and the Terps need someone to spark their three-point shooting, which currently ranks 333rd nationally at an abysmal 22.58 percent.

FAMILIAR FACES

The Terps will see some familiar faces Friday night in Philly, starting with former Maryland wing Hakim Hart. A stat stuffer who started for Kevin Willard a season ago, Hart is now coming off the bench for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-8 guard is averaging 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists so far this season, but was held scoreless in Villanova's loss at UPenn. Needless to say the former Terp will likely be excited to show his former coach and team just what they are missing when the two teams clash.

Willard made no bones about it, he wishes he still had his glue guy from a season ago on the Maryland roster.

"I wish I still had Hakim," said Willard. "I'm happy for Hakim, I'm happy he's playing at home. Great family. But Hakim is a very, very good player, so I'm not looking forward to playing against him, no.

"He's not a flashy player, he's not a guy that's going to dunk on somebody. He's not a 36 and 20 guy. But he's a guy that consistently every night is a heck of a player and someone you can depend on. And that's what he was for me last year."

Maryland starting point guard Jahmir Young will see another familiar face in Villanova leading scorer Justin Moore. The two teamed up together at DeMatha to win a WCAC championship under current Terps assistant Mike Jones.