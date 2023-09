COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's team once again found themselves in a 14-point hole early in the first quarter versus Virginia. But on this night it was true freshman Braeden Wisloski that sparked the Terps with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to get Maryland on the board for the first time.

Taulia Tagovailoa led the offense with 342 yards passing and the Terps' defense forced four turnovers in the 4th quarter as Maryland pulled away from the Cavaliers late to win by a final score of 42-14.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over Virginia. See what he had to say in the video player below.

