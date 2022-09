COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Mike Locksley's Terps held their own for 60 minutes at the Big House last week, falling at No. 4 Michigan 34-27 in their Big Ten opener. But according to Locksley and his players, there are no moral victories and the Terps will look to get back in the win column this week in their Big Ten home opener versus Michigan State.

Watch Locksley discuss mental health awareness, a couple of key injuries coming out of last week's game as well as preview Saturday's upcoming game versus Michigan State in the video player below.