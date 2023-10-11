COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland got off to a fast start at Ohio State, taking an early 10-0 lead, but the Buckeyes came on strong late to hand the Terps their first loss of the season by a final score of 37-17.

Senior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II had his most productive game of the year versus the Buckeyes, finishing with a season-high seven tackles in the loss.

Up front in the trenches, the defensive line has been led by Tennessee transfer Jordan Phillips, who has helped occupy blockers and allow the Terps to get after opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 16 sacks.

Watch Hyppolite and Phillips preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Illinois in the videos below.

