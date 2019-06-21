Maryland finished 5-7 last season and is looking to improve upon that record with new head coach Michael Locksley now at the helm. The Terps lost a few key pieces from last year’s team but return a large pool of talent on both sides of the ball that will help get them where they’d like to go.

Jones got his freshman season last year started off with a bang. The talented, speedy wide receiver made his college debut by scoring three touchdowns in Week 1 against Texas in three different ways -- running, throwing, and receiving. That game wasn’t the only time last season where Jones flashed his immense ability, having played in 12 games and finishing with five receiving and two rushing touchdowns. He’s expected to be one of Maryland’s starting wideouts this season and could be in for a huge sophomore campaign as Locksley and his offensive staff find creative ways to use his versatility and get him involved.



Antoine Brooks Jr.

Voted Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches last season, Brooks is looking to take the next step and establish himself as a top defensive back in college football. His hybrid NICKEL position allows him to make plays in coverage and also deliver big hits inside the box. Brooks led Maryland last season with 9.5 tackles for loss but seems to have a nose for the ball no matter where it is on the field. The senior will be looked at as a leader on Maryland’s defense and should have no problem repeating as an All-Big Ten performer.

Anthony McFarland

McFarland could easily end up being Maryland’s most impactful returning player. The redshirt sophomore had an incredible first season playing in College Park, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors and breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards on the ground. It’s no secret that the Terps’ offense will revolve around getting McFarland the ball, but the rest of Maryland’s talent on offense should make it hard for opposing defenses to key in on the game-changing halfback. Last season, McFarland became the second Maryland player ever to rush for back-to-back 200-yards games, including nearly 300 (298) in a memorable performance against Ohio State. Terps fans should expect more of the same fireworks from the blue-chip local product.

Javon Leake

McFarland’s primary counterpart in the backfield this season will be Javon Leake, who if not for McFarland would be a more-than-formidable starter for the Terps. Leake has freakish speed, great hands, and can be used as a runner or returner. He turned in a team-best seven rushing touchdowns last season while showing an uncanny knack for busting open big plays. He also became the first player in Big Ten history to win both the Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the week awards in the same week for his performance against Illinois. The Terps’ coaching staff has been adamant this offseason about finding ways to get McFarland, Leake, and even Tayon Fleet-Davis all on the field at the same time in order to maximize the talent in Maryland’s backfield in the fall.

Ayinde Eley

“Ace” as he referred to by coaches and teammates has been just that for the Maryland defense this offseason, reportedly making huge strides as a player and leader for the Terps. The Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) product appeared in all 12 games for Maryland last season but made just one start. But even in his limited action last year, Eley showed that he can make plays in coverage and lay a hit when he has to from the linebacker position. He is arguably Maryland’s most athletic linebacker and will be a playmaker on defense for the Terps this season.

Dontay Demus

Demus came on strong at the end of last season. He appeared in all 12 games for the Terps but didn’t get a starting nod until the season finale against Penn State. Even so, Demus still led the team with three catches of 50 yards or more and finished third on the team with 13 receptions for 278 yards. He is Maryland’s biggest body at wideout and has shown strong ability to attack the ball at its highest point to come away with 50-50 throws. He and Jones should man Maryland’s outside wide receiver roles and could become one of the best pass-catching tandems in the Big Ten.

Sean Christie

As the only senior on Maryland’s projected starting offensive line, Christie provides invaluable experience and leadership to his unit. Christie has always been a hard worker that has exceeded expectations in College Park and he’ll be looking to finish his college career by starting all 12 games for the Terps for the third straight year. He’s not the flashiest or most intimidating looking blocker, but he’s as solid as they come at the guard position.

Terrance Davis

Maryland’s other starting guard, Davis also brings his fair share of experience and leadership to the table for the Terps’ offensive front. Davis started all 12 games at guard for the Terps as a sophomore two years ago and earned six starts out of his eight appearances last season. He’s an Academic All-Big Ten selection two years running and brings plenty of headiness and toughness to the offensive line in College Park.

Tino Ellis