Tai Felton selected by Minnesota Vikings in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Former Terps wide receiver Tai Felton was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round with the 102nd overall pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Felton isn't the first Maryland wideout to be selected by the Vikings, as Minnesota took Stefon Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Felton had a record-breaking senior season for the Terps in 2024, hauling in a Big Ten-leading 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns, setting a new Maryland record for catches in a single season. Felton was named as a Second Team All-American by the AFCA and a Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection and named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Felton impressed at the NFL Draft Combine, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

In Minnesota, Felton will team with second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, who also starred in the Big Ten at Michigan, as well as third-year wideout Jordan Addison, a former Maryland high school standout.