Virginia transfer forward Elijah Saunders commits to Maryland

Maryland will be Saunders' third school after stops at Virginia and San Diego State.

Maryland men's basketball stayed hot in the transfer portal, landing its eighth commitment of the Buzz Williams era Saturday, as former Virginia forward Elijah Saunders announced on social media that he will be transferring to play for the Terps.

The 6-foot-8 forward started 26 of 29 games played this past season for the Cavaliers, averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds per game.

Prior to his time at Virginia, Saunders spent two seasons at San Diego State, where he was a starter for the first half of the 2023-2024 season in which the Aztecs made the Sweet 16 and was also a member of the Aztecs' 2023 Final Four team which reached the championship game.

Saunders has the ability to stretch defenses with his three-point shot, having gone 33-of-95 (34.7%) from beyond the arc this past season, while also bringing a major presence on the defensive glass, having finished with 316th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage according to KenPom.

Saunders is the Terps' eighth overall commit since new head coach Buzz Williams took over and the fourth in the front court, joining former Texas A&M forwards Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington and George Turkson Jr. Maryland still has seven potential scholarship openings.