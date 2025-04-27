Maryland football adds pair of DT from transfer portal

The first to commit was former UNC defensive tackle Joel Starlings, while the second was former Alabama A&M defensive tackle Sedrick Smith.

While the current Terps were showcasing the future of Maryland football during the program's annual Red-White scrimmage Saturday, head coach Mike Locksley landed a pair of rising sophomore defensive tackles from the transfer portal.

A Richmond, Virginia native, Starlings chose the Terps over offers from the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Starlings played sparingly for the Tar Heels this past season as a freshman, appearing in five games while recording three tackles and a QB hurry.

A former three-star recruit coming out of Richmond (Va.) Benedictine High School, Starlings was at one point committed to Michigan and had a laundry list of P4 offers, including Maryland, before ultimately enrolling at UNC.

An Atlanta, Georgia native, Smith chose the Terps over offers from the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Purdue.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Smith saw action in 11 games this past season as a freshman, recording 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Smith took a visit to Georgia earlier this month but ultimately decided to commit to Maryland while visiting College Park for the Terps' spring scrimmage.

The additions of Starlings and Smith give the Terps some much needed reinforcements along the defensive front as Jordan Phillips and Tommy Akingbesote became the first pair of Maryland defensive linemen to be taken in the same NFL Draft since 2016.