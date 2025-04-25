Florida State transfer WR Jordan Scott commits to Maryland

Maryland football got a big addition from the transfer portal Friday night, as former Florida State wide receiver Jordan Scott announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Scott entered the transfer portal on April 15 after arriving in Tallahassee for the start of spring practice, never so much as suiting up for a regular season game.

For Scott, it has been a long, winding road to College Park.

After being barely recruited out of Appomattox High School, Scott enrolled at Pennsylvania JUCO power Lackawanna College. After struggling there as a freshman, he moved on, enrolling at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he starred, catching 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns over eight games.

As the No. 1 JUCO wide receiver prospect in the country, the 6-foot-7 pass catcher received offers from Arizona State and Florida State, initially committing to the Sun Devils. But an official visit to Tallahassee just before last Thanksgiving sealed the deal, as Scott flipped his commitment to the 'Noles.

Scott brings some much needed size and skill to a wide receiver room that lost its top two options from a season ago to the pro ranks.