Maryland football lands Ga. three-star linebacker

Maryland football continued its strong start to the 2026 recruiting class Thursday, when Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County High School three-star linebacker Kaden Carter announced his pledge to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps via social media.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pounder chose the Terps over offers from the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and more.

Coming off of an unofficial visit to Penn State in early April, Carter took in a Maryland spring practice on April 24, giving his verbal pledge to Locksley while on campus.

In Carter, the Terps get an athletic pass rusher who has stood out in both basketball and football at the high school level.

Carter becomes the fourth overall commit in the Terps' 2026 recruiting class, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances' four-star edge rusher Zion Elee, three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr. and three-star defensive back Khmari Bing. He is the first out-of-state commit and first linebacker in the class.

Carter has said he plans on graduating early from high school and being an early enrollee.