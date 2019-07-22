2019 Fall Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
Returning: Tino Ellis, Marcus Lewis, Vincent Flythe, Ken Montgomery, Kenny Bennett, Rayshad Lewis*, Sean Savoy**
Incoming: Deonte Banks, Erwin Byrd, Lavonte Gater
Last season Maryland’s cornerbacks were put in a tough spot because of a lack of a pass rush supplied by the Terps’ defense. Starting cornerbacks Tino Ellis and RaVon Davis showed flashes of their talent but were often times left on an island to cover for an unreasonable amount of time. Davis led the cornerbacks on the team with three interceptions, while Ellis recorded a pick of his own and also led the team with 11 pass breakups.
Ellis has been one of the most dependable players in Maryland’s secondary throughout his career. The DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) product was converted from wide receiver to cornerback as a freshman and has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts at corner for the Terps.
Ellis returns for his senior season while Davis has since graduated. But Marcus Lewis, a presumed starter entering last season, has come back to the team to reclaim his spot and line up opposite of Ellis this fall. Lewis temporarily left the team about halfway through the season last year, but returned after Mike Locksley took over as head coach and reportedly had a very strong spring camp.
Besides Ellis and Marcus Lewis, Rayshad Lewis has the most returning experience at cornerback on the roster, as he covered opposing slot receivers down the stretch last year. However, reports after spring ball have indicated that Rayshad Lewis will likely be moved back to the offensive side of the ball for fall camp.
Redshirt freshmen Vincent Flythe and Ken Montgomery as well as redshirt sophomore Kenny Bennett are all over 6-foot and each offer immense upside because of their size and athleticism at a position where both come at a premium. Chances are at least one out of this group will emerge as a breakout player and see significant playing time.
*Lewis is currently listed as a defensive back on Maryland’s roster, however, there have been reports that he could be moved to wide receiver -- his original position -- during fall camp.
**Savoy is currently listed as a defensive back on Maryland’s roster, however, there have been reports that he could be moved to wide receiver -- his original position -- during fall camp.
Top Storyline: Who’s going to cover the slot?
A combination of Antoine Brooks Jr. and Rayshad Lewis covered opposing slot receivers for Maryland last season. Brooks has since been moved to strong safety to replace now-Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnelle Savage Jr., and Lewis could be moved to wide receiver before the start of the season. Leaving the question: who’s going to be the nickel corner for the Terps this fall?
Ellis and Marcus Lewis are expected to man the outside cornerback spots, but the nickelback position remains up for grabs entering fall camp and is one of the biggest question marks on defense for the Terps. Covering slot receivers usually takes a shifty, athletic defensive back to do the job. Maryland’s other returning cornerbacks besides Ellis and Lewis -- Flythe, Montgomery, and Bennett -- all appear to be better-suited for outside work, but Flythe has perhaps the best skill set to play the nickel. Newcomers Erwin Byrd and Lavonte Gater could also be interesting options for the coaching staff to try out covering the slot. Fall camp will be telling as we see who gets the most first team work at that spot.
Prediction: Flythe adds to a DMV-heavy secondary
With Maryland natives Ellis, Lewis and Brooks securing three of Maryland’s starting defensive back spots, Flythe -- a Washington, D.C., native -- could add to the DMV theme of the Terps’ secondary by playing an integral role at nickel cornerback.
The H. D. Woodson (Washington, D.C.) product was named Second Team All-Metro as a senior and is one of the better athletes in Maryland’s secondary. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, he has ideal size and quickness to cover opposing teams’ slot receivers.
Chemistry is also important in any secondary. So having familiarity with some of the other DMV natives playing defensive back in College Park should only help Flythe’s case for a major role this fall.