Returning: Tino Ellis, Marcus Lewis, Vincent Flythe, Ken Montgomery, Kenny Bennett, Rayshad Lewis*, Sean Savoy**

Incoming: Deonte Banks, Erwin Byrd, Lavonte Gater

Last season Maryland’s cornerbacks were put in a tough spot because of a lack of a pass rush supplied by the Terps’ defense. Starting cornerbacks Tino Ellis and RaVon Davis showed flashes of their talent but were often times left on an island to cover for an unreasonable amount of time. Davis led the cornerbacks on the team with three interceptions, while Ellis recorded a pick of his own and also led the team with 11 pass breakups.

Ellis has been one of the most dependable players in Maryland’s secondary throughout his career. The DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) product was converted from wide receiver to cornerback as a freshman and has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts at corner for the Terps.

Ellis returns for his senior season while Davis has since graduated. But Marcus Lewis, a presumed starter entering last season, has come back to the team to reclaim his spot and line up opposite of Ellis this fall. Lewis temporarily left the team about halfway through the season last year, but returned after Mike Locksley took over as head coach and reportedly had a very strong spring camp.

Besides Ellis and Marcus Lewis, Rayshad Lewis has the most returning experience at cornerback on the roster, as he covered opposing slot receivers down the stretch last year. However, reports after spring ball have indicated that Rayshad Lewis will likely be moved back to the offensive side of the ball for fall camp.

Redshirt freshmen Vincent Flythe and Ken Montgomery as well as redshirt sophomore Kenny Bennett are all over 6-foot and each offer immense upside because of their size and athleticism at a position where both come at a premium. Chances are at least one out of this group will emerge as a breakout player and see significant playing time.

*Lewis is currently listed as a defensive back on Maryland’s roster, however, there have been reports that he could be moved to wide receiver -- his original position -- during fall camp.

**Savoy is currently listed as a defensive back on Maryland’s roster, however, there have been reports that he could be moved to wide receiver -- his original position -- during fall camp.