Returning: Tyler Baylor, Bryce Brand, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, Cam Spence, Keiron Howard, Cherokee Glasgow, Jalen Alexander, B’Ahmad Miller, Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuayinonu, Brandon Gaddy, Breyon Gaddy

Incoming: Jacob Purcell, Anthony Booker Jr.

Last season was a rough one for Maryland’s defensive line, and 2019 might not be much different. Defensive lines are charged with doing two things; stuffing the run and pressuring the quarterback. The Terps’ defensive front didn’t do either particularly well last year.

Maryland’s defense finished 85th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (183.9) and much of that was because of gaping holes created on the defensive line. The Terps also only sacked the opposing quarterback 18 times last season, good for second to last in the Big Ten.

Since-graduated rush end Jesse Aniebonam didn’t return to form last year after his injury in 2017. Then-grad transfer, now-New England Patriot Byron Cowart proved to be a good offseason addition, but lack of help on the defensive line allowed opposing teams to key in on and double team Cowart.

The loss of Aniebonam and Cowart along with the departures of Mbi Tanyi and Adam McLean -- not to mention Austin Fontaine switching from defensive line to offensive line this offseason -- has left Maryland’s defensive line in an uncertain state.

Talent such as Bryce Brand, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, Lawtez Rogers, Breyon Gaddy, Keiron Howard, and Cam Spence make for a formidable group with a decent amount of size and college experience, but it’s hard to tell who will be the playmaker of this bunch -- if anyone.

The Terps might have enough size in the trenches to improve their run defense a bit from last year, but a lack of a consistent, intimidating pass rusher still seems to be a void that this unit has yet to fill.