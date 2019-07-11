2019 Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line
Returning: Tyler Baylor, Bryce Brand, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, Cam Spence, Keiron Howard, Cherokee Glasgow, Jalen Alexander, B’Ahmad Miller, Lawtez Rogers, Sam Okuayinonu, Brandon Gaddy, Breyon Gaddy
Incoming: Jacob Purcell, Anthony Booker Jr.
Last season was a rough one for Maryland’s defensive line, and 2019 might not be much different. Defensive lines are charged with doing two things; stuffing the run and pressuring the quarterback. The Terps’ defensive front didn’t do either particularly well last year.
Maryland’s defense finished 85th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (183.9) and much of that was because of gaping holes created on the defensive line. The Terps also only sacked the opposing quarterback 18 times last season, good for second to last in the Big Ten.
Since-graduated rush end Jesse Aniebonam didn’t return to form last year after his injury in 2017. Then-grad transfer, now-New England Patriot Byron Cowart proved to be a good offseason addition, but lack of help on the defensive line allowed opposing teams to key in on and double team Cowart.
The loss of Aniebonam and Cowart along with the departures of Mbi Tanyi and Adam McLean -- not to mention Austin Fontaine switching from defensive line to offensive line this offseason -- has left Maryland’s defensive line in an uncertain state.
Talent such as Bryce Brand, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, Lawtez Rogers, Breyon Gaddy, Keiron Howard, and Cam Spence make for a formidable group with a decent amount of size and college experience, but it’s hard to tell who will be the playmaker of this bunch -- if anyone.
The Terps might have enough size in the trenches to improve their run defense a bit from last year, but a lack of a consistent, intimidating pass rusher still seems to be a void that this unit has yet to fill.
Top Storyline: How will the defensive line rotation shake out?
There’s plenty of turnover on Maryland’s defensive line entering this season and the starting spots are virtually all up for grabs. The Terps are expected to play a 3-4 defense with three down linemen and one roving pass rusher that will either be a hybrid defensive end like Brand or a versatile linebacker like Durell Nchami.
In terms of who the three will be that have their hand in the dirt the majority of the time, Rogers, Oluwatimi, Howard, Spence, and Breyon Gaddy figure to be the guys that will be utilized the most. The Terps defensive coaches will likely try to keep fresh bodies in as much as they can by rotating these five in and out with some of the other defensive linemen on the roster.
This might be a case where a set starting defensive line isn’t clear until a few games are played. It could also be a fluid situation where the Terps play the matchup since there doesn’t appear to be a ton of separation of talent in this unit. Rogers, in particular, was mentioned by head coach Michael Locksley several times as a standout during spring camp. He was honored with the Randy White Defensive Lineman Award after the spring game and could be the likeliest candidate for a breakout year.
Prediction: The strength of Maryland’s defensive line will be on the interior
It remains unclear who will step up for the Terps as a pass rusher. Maybe it will be Rogers. Brand also has shown flashes of talent in that regard. Maryland will also certainly use its outside linebackers like Nchami to create pressure off the edge. But with so much uncertainty in that area, it’s safe to say that the interior of Maryland’s defensive line will likely be the unit’s strength.
Having four or five formidable guys that can clog up the middle and that have college experience already should allow the Terps to take advantage of mismatches and keep their defensive tackles fresh in the process. However, these aren’t worldbeaters in the middle and none are as strong of NFL prospects as Cowart was, so the numbers this unit produces might not be vastly improved from last year, but opposing offenses should find it more difficult to find room up the middle this season.