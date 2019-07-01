2019 Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
Returning: Tyrrell Pigrome, Tyler DeSue, Max Bortenschlager
Incoming: Josh Jackson, Lance Legendre, Donny Sanders, Eric Najarian
Last season the combination of Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome under center got Maryland through a tumultuous season. Hill started the first 10 games of the season before suffering an injury against Indiana Nov. 10. Hill wasn’t flashy, but he was efficient, completing 84 consecutive passes to start his career (dating back to 2017) before throwing his first interception against Temple last season. Hill posted a career-high in passing yards (265) and tied his career high in passing touchdowns (three) against Illinois Oct. 27.
Pigrome filled in admirably by starting the final two games of the season in Hill’s absence, including leading the Maryland offense to 51 points and a near upset victory in overtime against Ohio State. But overall, Maryland’s offense was run-centric and did its best to mask each quarterbacks’ limitations.
In 2019, the Terps’ quarterback room will look a lot different. Kasim Hill is no longer with the program. Virginia Tech grad-transfer Josh Jackson comes to College Park with two years of eligibility left and figures to have the inside track to earn the starting job this season. His time in Blacksburg was impressive and he has more starting experience than any other gunslinger on Maryland’s roster. Former four-star recruit Lance Legendre will also add some talent and depth to the quarterback room, while redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue is coming off of an impressive spring. Head coach Michael Locksley had great success with numerous quarterbacks at Alabama and he’ll look to have that same fortune with the Terps.
Top Storyline: How good can Josh Jackson be in Locksley’s offense?
Before undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left fibula last September, Jackson was lighting it up for the Hokies and looked like one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the ACC. Jackson threw for five touchdowns and just one interception in two and a half games while rushing for another 61 yards and a touchdown. He has the athleticism to thrive in Locksley’s RPO-heavy offense and has proven to be able to beat college defenses with his arm.
Can Jackson step in right away, learn the playbook, and become one of the Big Ten’s best passers? It’s certainly possible given the talent level that’s there and the weapons he’ll have around him. The presence of a strong backfield, highlighted by redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland, will make it nearly impossible for opposing defenses to give Jackson the attention he deserves. Playmakers like Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus on the outside is also arguably one of the best pass-catching tandems the Terps have had in recent years, which should bode well for Jackson and Maryland’s offense as a whole.
Prediction: Maryland goes a full season with one quarterback at the helm
It has been quite some time since the Terps have made it through a full season with a single starter at the quarterback position. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2006 when senior Sam Hollenbach started all 13 games for the Terps, earning MVP honors at the Champs Sports Bowl in the final appearance of his Maryland career. Since that time, Maryland has had to play third-string quarterbacks, fourth-string quarterbacks, and even a converted linebacker under center because of injuries at the position. Jackson is coming off of a serious injury but started all 13 games as a true freshman and has had plenty of time to heal and is fully healthy entering summer workouts with the Terps.
Jackson’s injury was a bit of a freak incident and shouldn’t hamper him from having a healthy and successful rest of his college career. If he can remain healthy, there’s no reason to believe he won’t start every game this season as Maryland’s quarterback, which is the type of consistency that would be a welcomed revelation in College Park and should help the offense reach its fullest potential.