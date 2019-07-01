Returning: Tyrrell Pigrome, Tyler DeSue, Max Bortenschlager Incoming: Josh Jackson, Lance Legendre, Donny Sanders, Eric Najarian Last season the combination of Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome under center got Maryland through a tumultuous season. Hill started the first 10 games of the season before suffering an injury against Indiana Nov. 10. Hill wasn’t flashy, but he was efficient, completing 84 consecutive passes to start his career (dating back to 2017) before throwing his first interception against Temple last season. Hill posted a career-high in passing yards (265) and tied his career high in passing touchdowns (three) against Illinois Oct. 27. Pigrome filled in admirably by starting the final two games of the season in Hill’s absence, including leading the Maryland offense to 51 points and a near upset victory in overtime against Ohio State. But overall, Maryland’s offense was run-centric and did its best to mask each quarterbacks’ limitations. In 2019, the Terps’ quarterback room will look a lot different. Kasim Hill is no longer with the program. Virginia Tech grad-transfer Josh Jackson comes to College Park with two years of eligibility left and figures to have the inside track to earn the starting job this season. His time in Blacksburg was impressive and he has more starting experience than any other gunslinger on Maryland’s roster. Former four-star recruit Lance Legendre will also add some talent and depth to the quarterback room, while redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue is coming off of an impressive spring. Head coach Michael Locksley had great success with numerous quarterbacks at Alabama and he’ll look to have that same fortune with the Terps.

Top Storyline: How good can Josh Jackson be in Locksley’s offense?

Before undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left fibula last September, Jackson was lighting it up for the Hokies and looked like one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the ACC. Jackson threw for five touchdowns and just one interception in two and a half games while rushing for another 61 yards and a touchdown. He has the athleticism to thrive in Locksley’s RPO-heavy offense and has proven to be able to beat college defenses with his arm. Can Jackson step in right away, learn the playbook, and become one of the Big Ten’s best passers? It’s certainly possible given the talent level that’s there and the weapons he’ll have around him. The presence of a strong backfield, highlighted by redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland, will make it nearly impossible for opposing defenses to give Jackson the attention he deserves. Playmakers like Jeshaun Jones and Dontay Demus on the outside is also arguably one of the best pass-catching tandems the Terps have had in recent years, which should bode well for Jackson and Maryland’s offense as a whole.

Prediction: Maryland goes a full season with one quarterback at the helm