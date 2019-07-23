2019 Fall Camp Preview: Safety
Returning: Fofie Bazzie, Deon Jones, Jordan Mosley, Raymond Boone, Fa’Najae Gotay, Antoine Brooks Jr., Antwaine Richardson*
Incoming: Nick Cross, Treron Collins
Last season, Terps defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. broke out as one of the Big Ten’s best playmakers on defense. His stellar junior season in which he led the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and finished third on the team in total tackles (68) helped the Lanham, Maryland, native earn Second Team All-Big Ten honors. However, Brooks will be playing safety for the Terps for the first time this fall. Last year’s success came at the nickel cornerback position, but strong safety should allow Maryland to use the senior’s versatility a bit more.
Brooks didn’t have to play safety last year because the Terps already had Darnell Savage Jr., who was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers back in April. Maryland will look to replace Savage’s 52 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions, but Brooks seems like the perfect man for the job.
With fellow senior safety Antwaine Richardson -- who was expected to start -- going down with a torn ACL in spring camp, the question then becomes: who will start alongside Brooks on the backend of Maryland’s defense this season?
Even with Richardson’s injury, there’s a hodge-podge of talent remaining in the safety room after Brooks. Sophomores Fofie Bazzie, Deon Jones, and Jordan Mosley, who has been converted from linebacker, all rotated in and out with the first team in spring ball after Richardson went down and will all have the opportunity in fall camp to prove why they should start.
Redshirt freshmen Raymond Boone and Fa’Najae Gotay were also names that were brought up by players and coaches several times throughout spring ball. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Gotay has a little bit more bulk than the other safeties on Maryland’s roster, which could help his case for some playing time, but he is likely better suited as a backup to Brooks.
True freshman Nick Cross will also arrive during fall camp and will have a major impact on the battle for the second starting safety spot. The former four-star DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) product was the top ranked player in his class for the state of Maryland and is the Terps’ highest rated signee in five years. He is an impressive athlete with a serious chance of starting right away.
Top Storyline: Who starts at free safety?
The battle for the second starting safety position will be one of the top storylines throughout fall camp. Can the blue chip freshman come in and blow everybody away? Will the Jordan Mosley conversion prove to be a wise decision? Could a local product like Jones, Boone, or Baffie add to an already DMV-heavy starting secondary?
These are all questions that will be answered in short time. A rotation of a handful of players with the first team is likely during fall camp, and the talent level across the board at the position is close enough that each Terps safety should have the chance to show the coaching staff why they should start.
The position battle could shake out in a number of ways, but it appears a talented player will emerge regardless. Competition typically breeds success, so safety could end up being one of Maryland’s deepest positions in 2019.
Prediction: Cross comes to College Park ready to play
Talent tends to win out in football, and Cross has tons of it. With a frame that needs very little work to be college-ready, track star speed, and a high football IQ, Cross will come to College Park ready to contribute right away.
There’s enough talent at the safety position that the Terps coaches won’t necessarily have to rush Cross into a starting role if they don’t feel he’s quite ready. But even if Cross doesn’t start the first game, there’s a good chance he slides into that role sooner than later.
Mosley and Jones appear to be Cross’ stiffest competition entering fall camp, but those four weeks will go a long way in determining who will round out Maryland’s starting secondary this fall. Smart money is on the former blue-chip prospect though.