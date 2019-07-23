Returning: Fofie Bazzie, Deon Jones, Jordan Mosley, Raymond Boone, Fa’Najae Gotay, Antoine Brooks Jr., Antwaine Richardson*

Incoming: Nick Cross, Treron Collins

Last season, Terps defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. broke out as one of the Big Ten’s best playmakers on defense. His stellar junior season in which he led the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and finished third on the team in total tackles (68) helped the Lanham, Maryland, native earn Second Team All-Big Ten honors. However, Brooks will be playing safety for the Terps for the first time this fall. Last year’s success came at the nickel cornerback position, but strong safety should allow Maryland to use the senior’s versatility a bit more.

Brooks didn’t have to play safety last year because the Terps already had Darnell Savage Jr., who was drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers back in April. Maryland will look to replace Savage’s 52 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions, but Brooks seems like the perfect man for the job.

With fellow senior safety Antwaine Richardson -- who was expected to start -- going down with a torn ACL in spring camp, the question then becomes: who will start alongside Brooks on the backend of Maryland’s defense this season?

Even with Richardson’s injury, there’s a hodge-podge of talent remaining in the safety room after Brooks. Sophomores Fofie Bazzie, Deon Jones, and Jordan Mosley, who has been converted from linebacker, all rotated in and out with the first team in spring ball after Richardson went down and will all have the opportunity in fall camp to prove why they should start.

Redshirt freshmen Raymond Boone and Fa’Najae Gotay were also names that were brought up by players and coaches several times throughout spring ball. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Gotay has a little bit more bulk than the other safeties on Maryland’s roster, which could help his case for some playing time, but he is likely better suited as a backup to Brooks.

True freshman Nick Cross will also arrive during fall camp and will have a major impact on the battle for the second starting safety spot. The former four-star DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) product was the top ranked player in his class for the state of Maryland and is the Terps’ highest rated signee in five years. He is an impressive athlete with a serious chance of starting right away.