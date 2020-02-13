News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 12:02:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2020 hoops recruiting: A look at where things stand

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

On Wednesday, national basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans touched on the Terps' chances with 2020 point guard targets Zion Harmon and Karim Mane. With only three-star guard Marcus Dockery currently signed for next season and multiple scholarships currently available, TSR takes a look at look at where things stand for Maryland and head coach Mark Turgeon as they look to fill out the 2020 class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}