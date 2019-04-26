ALDIE, Va. -- In order to deploy the 3-4 defensive scheme Maryland is looking to run next season, Terps head coach Michael Locksley will have to focus much of his recruiting efforts into finding effective pass rushers to come off the edge.

Locksley and his staff are getting a jump on that area for the 2021 class and are doing so in their own backyard by heavily pursuing DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) defensive end Colin Mobley, who sees his relationship with the Terps growing and plans to be in College Park for Maryland’s spring game April 27.