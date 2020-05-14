When the Class of 2021 rankings are updated, look for D’Marco Dunn out of Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover to earn a spot after a strong junior season. Dunn helped lead his team to a 30-0 record and averaged 20.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game along the way. As you might expect, that led to an uptick in his recruitment. He’s now working with an offer list that includes Clemson, East Carolina, Marquette, Maryland, South Florida, Texas, Vanderbilt, VCU, Wichita State and Xavier among others. Arizona, which is his home state, has also started to show interest in the three-star shooting guard with one of the best jump shots in the 2021 class.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Dunn broke down some of his recent offers and interest.

Arizona: “We are just in the introduction phase. Obviously I know a ton about their program from living in Arizona. I know they always have good guards. I think they want to come out to see me play before they offer me.” Clemson: “They were one of the first schools to offer me when I came to North Carolina. Coach [Brad] Brownell has a great staff. It’s in the ACC, so it’s a premier program.” Marquette: “Some of my guys in Arizona have gone there and Markus Howard’s dad actually trained me when I lived out there. That’s a great program as well.” Maryland: “They told me I can fit in with how their guards. They are a great program honestly. I love the way they let their guards play.” Vanderbilt: “They are a great program too. My high school coach’s cousin is the head coach. I have a good connection with them too.” Xavier: “They have a great coaching staff. I have a great connection with those guys. It seems like a great place. They have told me about how they play, who they have coming in, and if I come in that a national championship is a possibility.”

RIVALS' REACTION