Most college coaches around the country will say it's never too early to start tracking quarterback prospects. Getting prospects on campus to throw is usually the first part of the evaluation process, and that can sometimes start before a player has even started his high school career. That's been the case this offseason for 2023 Maryland quarterback Cameron Edge, who has made the rounds on the camp circuit and impressed enough to earn his first FBS offer, courtesy of UMass. Rivals.com caught up with Edge to talk about his summer.

"I went to throw at UMass and at Maryland in June."

First offer: "I got my first offer from UMass earlier this summer and it just kinda showed me that my hard work is paying off. Me and my quarterback coach have been together for a while and he’s been telling me that if we keep working good things would happen and he’s right."

Maryland: "We went to a 7-on-7 there and I was playing with our JV team and I played pretty well. It was fun being there on campus and competing. That’s one of my dad’s favorite schools and I love being on campus, too."

Feedback from Maryland coaches: "I talked with Coach Elijah Brooks and he said as soon as I get my first varsity snap they will be ready to offer. That would be big for me, but I known I’m young and I’ll need to keep working. I'm competing for the starting job on varsity this season so hopefully I can earn my shot."