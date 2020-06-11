The Terps are off to a fast start putting together their 2021 hoops recruiting class, having already added a pair of top 100 prospects in Ike Cornish and Julian Reese, giving. The Baltimore pair has Maryland's recruiting class currently ranked in the top 10 and bring versatility to the table for the Terps. Cornish, at 6-foot-6 can play both the two or the three, while Reese at 6-foot-9 can face the basket as well as protect the rim, giving Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon the ability to play him at both the four or five.

The Terps are not done recruiting in the frontcourt for this class, however, with a wing forward capable of playing the three or four still a top priority.

Below, TSR takes a look at the top wing forwards currently on Maryland's recruiting board.