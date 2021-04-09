TerrapinSportsReport - Aaron Wiggins declaring for NBA Draft with option to return to Maryland

Maryland junior guard Aaron Wiggins declared for the 2021 NBA Draft with the option to return to school for his senior season, he announced Friday afternoon via social media.

Wiggins has been on NBA radars since beginning his college career back in 2018. He helped Maryland to a share of a regular-season Big Ten championship as a sophomore, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, garnering Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.

This past season, Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, all career-highs, as the Terps made a surprise run to to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wiggins saved his best for last this past season, scoring 20-or-more points in four of Maryland's final 10 games, including a 27-point outburst in the Terps' season-ending loss to Alabama in the NCAA Round of 32.

Despite having already caught the attention of NBA teams, Wiggins does not currently project to be selected in this year's draft. He will likely have the opportunity to showcase his talent at the NBA Draft Combine and with a big showing, could see his stock rise similar to former teammate Kevin Huerter back in 2018.

Should Wiggins decide to return to Maryland, the Terps project as a top 15 team following the recent additions of Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell, with several pundits having Maryland inside the top 10 of their way-too-early rankings.