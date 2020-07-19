ACC and Big Ten teams off to a good start with 2022 DB BJ Blake
With a few offers already under his belt, 2022 safety prospect BJ Blake is excited to get his junior season underway this fall. Now at Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, Blake picked up a few offers playing last season at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. Many more offers are on the way for him but a few schools have already done a good job making a first impression.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Maryland, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Morgan State have offered me,” Blake said. “Maryland is building a whole turnaround with their program. Coach Locks and coach Brooks have a great connection. It feels like home. They're trying to get a lot of talent from the hometown area and I'm liking it.
“Coach Aazaar from Boston College and I were talking a couple weeks ago,” he said. “He and I are building a relationship right now.
“Coach Powell from Pittsburgh and I talk two or three times a month,” said Blake. “We talk and he showed me the campus the last time we talked. He makes me feel welcome there and he's a good guy.
“I’ve been in touch with LSU,” he said. “They like my film, how well I come out of my breaks, how well I break on the ball, and how I'm an athlete on the field. Hopefully that goes well.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Blake is big body and safety with plenty of physicality and he sets the tone for the defensive backfield. Teams like Maryland, Boston College, and Pittsburgh, his first few major offers, I've done a very good job building a relationship with him and his family. Look for Blake to pick up many more offers as the recruiting process rolls on. Visits should help him raise his profile and get a clearer picture of which schools have prioritized him.