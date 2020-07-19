With a few offers already under his belt, 2022 safety prospect BJ Blake is excited to get his junior season underway this fall. Now at Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, Blake picked up a few offers playing last season at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. Many more offers are on the way for him but a few schools have already done a good job making a first impression.

“Maryland, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Morgan State have offered me,” Blake said. “Maryland is building a whole turnaround with their program. Coach Locks and coach Brooks have a great connection. It feels like home. They're trying to get a lot of talent from the hometown area and I'm liking it.

“Coach Aazaar from Boston College and I were talking a couple weeks ago,” he said. “He and I are building a relationship right now.

“Coach Powell from Pittsburgh and I talk two or three times a month,” said Blake. “We talk and he showed me the campus the last time we talked. He makes me feel welcome there and he's a good guy.

“I’ve been in touch with LSU,” he said. “They like my film, how well I come out of my breaks, how well I break on the ball, and how I'm an athlete on the field. Hopefully that goes well.”