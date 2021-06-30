Alabama three-star wideout Kobe Prentice commits to Maryland

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley added another offensive weapon to the 2022 class June 30, when Calera (Ala.) three-star wide receiver Kobe Prentice announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Prentice chose the Terps over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina and more.

Prentice, who earned his Maryland offer following a strong showing at Florida State’s mega camp in early June, took an official visit to Coastal Carolina before officially visiting College Park the final weekend of June.

Prentice, who had not yet had a chance to meet the Maryland coaches in person, enjoyed his official visit to College Park and getting to know the staff face-to-face.

“I liked the players and the atmosphere and the coaches were already cool over the phone but I had to go up there and see for myself and sure enough, they were just as cool as they were over the phone, in person,” Prentice said. “Of course, they’ve got top notch facilities and I just liked the place.”

During his visit, Prentice got to interact with his lead recruiter, tight ends coach Mike Miller, as well as Locksley, who gave him some words of wisdom during their chat.

“His message to me was don’t focus on anyone else. Control what I can control,” said Prentice. “He told me to keep ballin’ and that I was a good player and that I could come to Maryland and make an early impact.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster came into his official visit with Maryland already favoring the Terps due to “the higher level of football, because Maryland is in the Big Ten, so there’s a better chance of getting to the NFL,” according to Prentice.

With Prentice already favoring Maryland, he decided to pull the trigger while still on campus, letting Locksley and the staff know he wanted to be a Terp in person.

“Everyone got real happy and was pretty excited,” Prentice said of when he told them he was committing.

Maryland recruited Prentice as a slot receiver, after having watched him work out at the FSU mega camp, where he earned offers from Arizona State, Kansas State as well as Maryland.

“I showed that I can create separation on my routes and that I can move really fast and get in and out of my breaks,” said Prentice.

After accounting for 1,034 all purpose yards last fall, including 731 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, Prentice hopes to improve in several areas before enrolling at Maryland.

“Work out more, get faster and read defenses, coverages, because you know you have to learn how to read defenses at the next level, so being able to identify coverages,” Prentice said.

As far as his speed goes, Prentice said he most recently ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash at Alabama just before announcing his commitment to Maryland.

Prentis becomes the 12th member of the Terps’ 2022 class and the second wide receiver to commit in a week, joining three-star wideout Perry Fisher of Florida.