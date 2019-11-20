The decade is coming to an end and the years from 2010-2019 were loaded with talent. Here’s how we rank the top wide receivers and tight ends of the decade based on how good they were out of high school.



WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Dorial Green-Beckham

The only wide receiver of the decade to finish No. 1 overall, DGB was supposed to be the next Calvin Johnson at a time when big receivers were all the rage. He had a big sophomore season at Missouri before off-field issues ended his college career. Despite the overall lack of production, DGB was still a second-round pick and made an impact in the NFL, but it was never as much as we expected.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was a dominant receiver who used his strength and power and excellent route-running as much as he used his speed. He was great at 50/50 balls and elevated well and his ability to adjust to the long ball was amazing. His career at USC hasn’t been as prolific as expected, but that’s mainly because of quarterback issues.

3. Kyle Prater

Prater’s lack of production in college is puzzling because he had it all – size, speed, hands and the ability to elevate. He transferred back home to Northwestern after a short stint at USC, but never had a big year. This is one of the bigger busts on the list.

4. George Farmer

Farmer is another USC wide receiver on the list and another bust like Prater, although his was more about injuries. He was so talented that he got a look on defense in the NFL despite a weak career in college. Farmer was simply awesome in high school and just dominated everyone.

5. Stefon Diggs

Diggs is ranked lower than some on this list but he was in an exceptional year for talent and he would have ranked higher in other years. In fact, I kick myself for not pushing for him to be the No. 1 player in the country. He was that good. He had a solid career at Maryland but is now one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, which is no surprise. He was one of the most competitive kids I’ve seen.

6. Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell was a beast in high school who had good size, ran excellent routes and went up for the ball like few others. He was a can’t-miss, so it’s no surprise he had a solid career at Ole Miss and overcame an awful injury to be a first-round draft choice in the NFL. His NFL career has been a bust, which is surprising.

7. Jadon Haselwood

Haselwood is just starting his college career, but he’s one of the elite talents of the decade. As with most on this list, he had good size and great hops with excellent speed. He’s going to be a star at Oklahoma.

8. George Pickens

Another recent prospect and another who will be a star at the next level. Pickens is already the best receiver on the Georgia team and his upside is amazing. What I liked best about him was his ability to adjust to poorly thrown balls and his sideline balance.

9. Calvin Ridley

Ridley reminded me of a bigger Stefon Diggs when I first saw him because of his suddenness in and out of cuts and ability to separate. Ridley was a no-brainer for me as a prospect and he’s lived up to all the billing. He had a great career at Alabama and was a first-rounder and is one of the rising stars in the NFL.

10. Theo Wease

How about two players from the same class going to the same school making the top 10 for the decade? That’s impressive stuff, and Wease - like Haselwood - has shown flashes of his future. They are very similar receivers.

TIGHT ENDS

1. O.J. Howard

At one time, Howard was ranked No. 5 overall in our rankings, the highest of any tight end in Rivals.com history. He finished as the highest-ranked tight end of the decade and was a sure thing. He was beyond athletic and he could run routes like a wide receiver

2. Isaac Nauta

Nauta was the other five-star tight end in this decade, but he didn’t have nearly the success that Howard did. He wasn’t a big option in the Georgia offense for some reason, despite being a dominant pass-catcher and a solid blocker in high school.

3. Nick O’Leary

O’Leary was just shy of earning a fifth star and we loved his ability to stretch the field and how reliable his hands were. O’Leary had a solid career at Florida State and is now in the NFL with the Jaguars.

4. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Sefarian-Jenkins was one of the biggest tight ends I’ve ever scouted, but he had excellent athleticism as well. I expected him to dominate a bit more at the college level, but he had a solid career at Washington and had some moments in the NFL.

5. Luke Ford