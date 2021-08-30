Amari Clark announces decommitment from Maryland

Clark was Maryland's first commitment of the 2022 class just over a year ago, announcing his decision on Aug. 8, 2020. His recruitment was led in part by cornerbacks coach Henry Baker, who both played and coached high school football in New Jersey.

"I am locked in with Maryland and I am excited about it," Clark told Rivals after committing to Maryland back in August of 2020. "I am coming in at the right time. Coach Locksley is building a great program and I am going to be there to be part of it.

"Coach Henry Baker is my guy and I talk to him every other day," Clark added. "He is a funny dude, and I feel we are similar people. He keeps it real with me, he doesn't lie to me, and he makes sure I stay on my grind. We have a great connection and it is always fun talking to him."

Clark was able to visit Maryland prior to the pandemic shutdown and was also in College Park this summer back in early June, along with Wilson teammate and Maryland commit Nyair Graham.

Clark originally chose the Terps over schools such as Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M and Temple, where his former high school head coach Preston Brown is now the director of player personnel.

With the decommitment of Clark, the Terps now have 12 players currently in the fold for 2022, including a pair of wide receivers in four-star Shaleak Knotts and three-star Perry Fisher.