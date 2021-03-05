TerrapinSportsReport - Amari Clark is 'locked in' with Maryland

"I am locked in with Maryland and I am excited about it," said Clark. "I am coming in at the right time. Coach Locksley is building a great program and I am going to be there to be part of it."

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Six months ago, Amari Clark committed to Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins . The four-star wide receiver out of Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson has not looked back since.

John Hoke was the wide receivers coach under Locksley before he left for the NFL in January. Another coach has taken the lead in Clark's recruitment, and the two have a strong connection.

"Coach Henry Baker is my guy and I talk to him every other day. He is a funny dude, and I feel we are similar people. He keeps it real with me, he doesn't lie to me, and he makes sure I stay on my grind. We have a great connection and it is always fun talking to him."

Maryland was on Clark's radar early, so he was able to spend time in College Park before COVID-19 shut down visits. He liked the feel and can't wait to be part of it.

"I was able visit Maryland a couple of times before the pandemic, so I didn't commit to Maryland without seeing what it is like," said Clark. "I like it up there a lot.

"I have done zoom calls, I have seen the new facilities on a virtual visit, and I am just excited about what is happening there. I know the environment is great, and that it fits me, so I like atmosphere."

Clark said schools like Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon are a few of the schools still recruiting him, but his mind is not changing. He knows where he wants to be.

"I have no doubts in my mind about my decision. I am going to Maryland. I am locked in."