With the 124th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. The Steelers used the 18th pick in the fourth round on McFarland, who was the first Terps prospect to be drafted this year.

After redshirting his freshman year, McFarland played the past two seasons at Maryland and was arguably the most electric player on the Terps’ offense. The Hyattsville, Maryland, native earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt freshman in 2018 after rushing for a Maryland freshman record 1,034 yards.

McFarland appeared in all 12 games in 2018, starting five. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns. As a sophomore this past season, the 5-foot-8, 208-pound runner appeared in all but one game and started seven. McFarland tallied 614 yards and eight touchdowns this past year while playing through a high-ankle sprain much of the season.

McFarland’s 6.7 yards per carry career average is third in Maryland history. His six 100-yard rushing games ranks ninth on the program’s all-time list.

Complementing his production on the field at Maryland, McFarland boosted his draft stock at the NFL Combine back in February when he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash — the fourth-fastest time amongst running backs.

McFarland will be reunited with former Maryland offensive coordinator and interim head coach Matt Canada, who is now the Steelers' quarterbacks coach.

McFarland should be able to contribute right away to Pittsburgh’s backfield rotation, which already includes James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and Benny Snell Jr. Fellow former Terps running back Trey Edmunds is also on the Steelers’ roster.

Conner is Pittsburgh’s starter but has never been healthy for a full 16-game season in his three-year career. Samuels is more of a third-down specialist and Snell has shown promise but lacks explosiveness and is more of a short-yardage option. McFarland is a combination of all of Pittsburgh’s current backs and will bring track star speed, good field vision, and capable hands to the Steelers backfield.

McFarland is the highest drafted Terrapins running back since LaMont Jordan was chosen 49th overall by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He is the 15th Terrapin running back all-time to be selected in the NFL Draft.





