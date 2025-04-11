Maryland lands former Washington State guard Isaiah Watts

The 6-foot-3 guard started 17 of 23 games played this past season for the Cougars, averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Maryland men's basketball and new head coach Buzz Wiliams continued their run on players from the transfer portal Friday afternoon, adding a commitment from former Washington State guard Isaiah Watts.

Watts came off the bench as a freshman, averaging just 3.7 points per game, but played starter minutes down the stretch for a Washington State squad that made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Seattle, Washington native averaged 20-plus minutes in three of the Cougars' last six games of the 2023-2024 season, scoring in double figures versus USC and Washington while adding seven points and three steals in a opening-round win over Drake in the NCAA Tournament.

Watts will be reunited with fellow backcourt mate Myles Rice from that 2023-2024 Washington State team. Rice recently committed to Maryland after spending this past season at Indiana.

The addition of Watts gives Williams and the Terps a strong perimeter defender at the wing guard spot, as he ranked 186th nationally in steal percentage this past season according to KenPom.

Watts is the Terps' seventh overall commit since Williams took over and the fourth guard, joining Rice, former Kansas guard David Coit and former Texas A&M guard Andre Mills. Maryland still has eight potential scholarship openings.