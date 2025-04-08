Maryland lands former Kansas guard David Coit

Maryland men's basketball landed its fourth commitment of the Buzz Williams era Tuesday afternoon, as former Kansas guard David Coit announced on social media that he will be transferring to play for the Terps.





Maryland will be Coit's fourth school after stops at Kansas, Northern Illinois and Atlantic Cape Community College.

The 5-foot-11 guard started three of 34 games played this past season for the Jayhawks, averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Prior to his time at Kansas, Coit spent two seasons at Northern Illinois, where he was one of the top players in the MAC and one of the nation's top scorers.

As a junior, Coit averaged 20.8 points per game, good for second in the MAC and 24th nationally. His 94 made three-pointers was among the top 10 players nationally. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.5 points per game and was again one of the nation's top three-point shooters. He was twice named third-team All-MAC.

A New Jersey native, Coit prepped at nearby Scotland (Pa.) Campus Sports. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Coit is the Terps' fourth overall commit since new head coach Buzz Williams took over and the second in the back court, joining former Indiana guard Myles Rice. Maryland still has 11 potential scholarship openings.