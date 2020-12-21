TerrapinSportsReport - Antwaine Richardson enters transfer portal

A second Maryland football upperclassman with starting experience has hit the transfer portal. This time on the defensive side of the ball.

Maryland senior defensive back Antwaine Richardson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, TSR has learned.

Richardson totaled 89 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass break ups and an interception during his five seasons in College Park.

The Delray Beach, Florida native earned his first career start as a sophomore at cornerback in the Terps' upset win over No. 23 Texas in Austin to start the 2017 season.

As a junior in 2018, Richardson made a full-time shift from cornerback to safety, appearing in all 12 games with 10 starts. He finished the season fifth on the team with 41 total tackles.

Richardson missed all of the 2019 season due to a knee injury. Heralded freshman Nick Cross started five of the final six games last season, finishing with a team best two interceptions and five pass breakups, solidifying himself as the starter at free safety heading into 2020.

Richardson split time with Cross at free safety this season but Cross saw the majority of snaps, despite missing a game.

Richardson will now have the opportunity to find a spot where he can win a starting spot for his sixth and final year of college eligibility.