Two standout 2025 athletes from Archbishop Spalding High School (Severn, Maryland) are staying home. Coveted Rivals250 quarterback Malik Washington and talented three-star defensive back Jayden Shipps both announced their commitments to Maryland on Friday. They will go from high school teammates under head coach Kyle Schmitt at Archbishop Spalding now to college teammates in the future under Maryland head coach Mike Locksley ("Coach Lock"). This is a big win for Locksley and the rest of the Terrapins' staff, as Maryland was able secure verbal pledges from the two key in-state targets. Washington, a four-star prospect, ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Maryland, No. 16 pro-style quarterback and No. 207 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle. Shipps is a versatile, three-star defensive back. He currently ranks as the No. 34 player in Maryland. Both Washington and Shipps discussed their decision to pledge to the Terrapins with Rivals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzogQ08vMjUgNCDirZDvuI8gUUIgTWFsaWsgV2FzaGlu Z3RvbiAoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWFsaWt3MjAy NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWFsaWt3MjAyNTwvYT4gKSBhbmQg MyDirZDvuI8gQ0IgSmF5ZGVuIFNoaXBwcyAoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMTBrU2hpcHBzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAx MGtTaGlwcHM8L2E+ICkgaGF2ZSBib3RoIENvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBNYXJ5bGFu ZCB0aGV5IHRlbGwgbWUuIDxicj4tPGJyPlRlYW1tYXRlcyBhdCBBcmNoYmlz aG9wIFNwYWxkaW5nLCBNYWxpayBhbmQgSmF5ZGVuIGFyZSBib3RoIFByaW9y aXR5IFJlY3J1aXRzIGZvciB0aGUgVGVycHMuIEJvdGggdG90YWxlZCAyMCsg T2ZmZXJzIG91dCBvZiBoaWdo4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9r STlkMmVnRVVGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va0k5ZDJlZ0VVRjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGVlem8gKEBTdGVlem9Ec2duKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0ZWV6b0RzZ24vc3RhdHVzLzE4MDY3MzY1MTA4OTg4 NjQ0NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Washington believes something special is brewing in College Park under Locksley's leadership. "Firstly, the ability to stay home — watch my family, have my family be around me," Washington said when asked why he chose Maryland. "Secondly, just a program that's kind of on the rise — back-to-back-to-back bowl wins, three (in a row) — they're building something over there and they just need a couple key pieces to push them over that edge. Thirdly, I really like Coach Locks. I feel like he's always kept it real with me. We've had some genuine conversations about how things can go and that's really it." For Shipps, being able to stay in the state and the relationships he's built with Locksley, defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Brian Williams and co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach for defense/cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim made him comfortable with the decision to become a Terp. "Maryland is the best spot for me," Shipps said about Maryland. "The program, I feel like they're really building something up there, and I feel like I can come in and contribute to it as well. Also, the coaches, they do nothing but show me love. They call me 24-7. It just feels like home, honestly. I never saw myself (staying in the state previously), but I will say that Coach Aazaar, he changed the program for me; Coach Williams, he changed the program; and Coach Locks, like all three, they really changed the program for me. And every time I go up there, it's love, like when they first see me, every single time."

Washington — who has grown up in the same house in Maryland his whole life — wants to send a message to Maryland recruits and prospects in the DMV area that the Terrapins are going to make some noise in the future. "We're just showing other people in the state and around the area that you can do it from Maryland," Washington explained. "You don't have to go somewhere else, you don't have to go far away to be able to be successful." Washington has built an unbreakable connection with Locksley, who will also coach Maryland's quarterbacks directly. He also has grown close with offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis. "It's really good," Washington said about his relationships with Locksley and Gattis. "I've had some real genuine conversations with both of them, talking about how I can fit into the program, into the system, and what we could do together." Washington took his official visit to Maryland this past weekend, June 21 through June 23. His favorite part of the trip was getting on the water and having dinner on a boat with the coaches and other visitors. Washington also took official visits to Virginia Tech, Central Florida and Syracuse. However, with more than 20 scholarship offers to his name in total — including Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA and many other Power Four programs — Washington ultimately chose Maryland.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2Qh/CdkIQg8J2fkPCdn47wnZ+Q8J2fkiDwnZCE8J2Qi/Cd kIjwnZCT8J2QhCDwnZ+P8J2fjyDwn4+G8J+Orzxicj48YnI+TGlzdGVkIGFs cGhhYmV0aWNhbGx5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMU5ta3M4YmpW RiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFObWtzOGJqVkY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RWxpdGUxMSAoQEVsaXRlMTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRWxpdGUxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTgwNDE4ODYyNDgyMjYzNjg2MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Earlier this month, Washington earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, which showcases the best quarterbacks in the country. When it was all said and done, he was named as one of the top-11 performers at the event. "That was great," Washington said about the Elite 11 experience. "It's always been a dream of mine to go out there and learn from everybody I could. So, that was a great experience, and I had a pretty good performance. I finished in the final-11. They didn't really rank us one through 11, they just put the top-11 out there (alphabetically). "But it was really good, I feel like I left an impact, brought a lot of energy, just had a good time in general. I really enjoyed being out there for those couple of days." The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Washington can beat defenses in a variety of ways. He is a pass-first quarterback, who throws a beautiful deep ball, but he also is dangerous with his legs. His goal is to win every game, no matter what it takes. "As a quarterback, probably just dynamic, I would say," Washington said when asked to describe his game. "I like to beat you with my arm and my mind, but if I could beat you with my legs, then I will. I like to push the ball downfield, and throw it with some velocity to the middle. But I'm really just dynamic. I'll do whatever it takes to win — whether it's rushing the ball 35 times or throwing it 50 times, whatever it is, I just want to win." Washington is thankful for the opportunity to play for his in-state program at the college level and looks to maximize his abilities for Maryland in the future. "I'm just blessed to be in the position that I'm in," Washington said. "I thank God for putting me in this position and blessing me with the ability and talents that I have and being able to use them in a good way."

Shipps' bond with Abdul-Rahim dates back to the coach's time at Boston College, where he served in various roles coaching the defensive backs for the Eagles from 2020 through 2023. In fact, Abdul-Rahim and the Eagles were the first to offer Shipps in his recruitment, way back in 2021. Then, Shipps received his second scholarship offer from Williams and Maryland in early 2022. So his long-standing relationship with both Abdul-Rahim and Williams, along with Locksley's ability to relate to him on a personal level, won Shipps over. "The funny part is, Coach Aazaar was my first offer when he was at Boston College, and Coach Williams, he was my second offer for Maryland," Shipps explained. "So, it was like, they both always saw something in me, even since my freshman year. "It seemed like family, like Coach Aazaar called me every other day. Coach Williams, we always talk, not just about football but about life. They actually care for me as a regular person, not just a football player. I know they have my back if anything goes down. That's why I feel Maryland is the best spot for me. "Coach Locksley, he came from a background like me. You don't ever really get that in a head coach. But, he come from a background like me, and that stood out to me as well." While Shipps has grown up in Maryland his whole life, his original plan was to leave the state and play college ball elsewhere. That changed as he built relationships with the coaches and they stayed consistent with him. Now being an in-state recruit and committing to the Terrapins is something Shipps takes a lot of pride in. "To be honest, I always said that I didn't want to be in Maryland (for college)," Shipps said. "I always said I wanted to get out and explore different things, but after I really opened my eyes, I realized this is home. So, I feel like being an in-state guy, I could potentially come in and make (a difference)."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzdy akM0QU9KSHYvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA4Mzc7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Shipps took an official visit to Maryland during the weekend of May 31. He noted his favorite part of the trip was just connecting with the coaches and current players on the Terps' roster, which includes several Archbishop Spalding alums. He had around 20 scholarship offers in total, but the official visit Shipps took was with the Terrapins. Shipps is excited to have the opportunity to play with Washington at the college level as well. "That's my boy, we're locked in," Shipps said about Washington. "It will be nice (to play in college together). We go at it every day at practice now — me at corner or safety, him as the quarterback — we go at it all the time. But it's nothing but love, that's my dawg, I love him. So it's just like high school to college, now we're in the bigger stage. I feel like, potentially, God will bless us both to get on the field and do what we do." Shipps provides a lot of versatility in the secondary. Maryland can use him at cornerback, nickel back or safety. Shipps explained that Abdul-Rahim and safeties coach Zac Spavital work seamlessly together and it will be easy for him to be part of both groups. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back uses his height, length and athleticism to his advantage on the field. "I would say quick and versatile," Shipps said when describing his game. "I'd definitely say versatile because I'm a longer guy, so I feel like I can come down and make a tackle. I can play coverage and I'm really quick. A lot of people with my length, I feel like they don't really move too well. But I feel like I move really really good for my size of my length for sure."

Archbishop Spalding head coach Kyle Schmitt provides his thoughts