Ayala named Preseason All-Big Ten

Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala was one of 11 players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team as selected by a media voting panel, the league announced on Wednesday.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season, Ayala was one of 20 players nationally recently named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list.

Ayala led the Terps last season in scoring (15.1 ppg) and ranked third in the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage (.831).

The Wilmington, Del. native is looking to become the seventh player in head coach Mark Turgeon’s tenure to earn multiple all-conference nods, joining Dez Wells, Jake Layman, Melo Trimble, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Darryl Morsell.

Ayala and the Terps are set to tipoff the 2021-2022 season Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home versus Quinnipiac.

2021-22 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

2021-22 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

* Additional honoree due to tie