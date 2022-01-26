Ayala, Russell shoot down Rutgers, 68-60

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The combination of Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell lifted the Maryland men's basketball team to its second consecutive convincing conference victory as it took down Rutgers, 68-60, on Tuesday night inside Jersey Mike's Arena. The Terps (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) were red-hot from the floor, shooting 45 percent from the field and 48 percent from beyond the arc, making a season-best 12 triples.

Ayala and Russell put on stellar performances, combining for 45 points on 15-29 shooting, including a combined 10-17 from three. Russell scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down a season-best five three-pointers while Ayala hit a career-high-tying five threes himself, including his 200th career three-pointer which moved him into fifth all-time in program history in made threes, en route to 22 points.

The Terps dominated the first half on both ends of the floor as it went on a 21-3 run while holding the Scarlet Knights to a lengthy scoring drought of over 10 minutes. Russell scored a team-high 13 points with Qudus Wahab chipping in eight on a perfect 4-4 shooting in the half.

Wahab scored the first three baskets of the game for the Terps on a perfect 3-3 shooting, but it was Rutgers that held a 7-6 lead just two minutes into the game. An Ayala layup and a three-pointer from Hart put Maryland up 11-7 with 15:08 remaining in the half. The Terps used an 18-2 run over an eight-minute stretch in the first 10 minutes to take a 22-9 lead with 10:09 remaining. Maryland's defense was just as potent as its offense during that stretch as it held Rutgers to just one made shot over 16 attempts, spanning more than 10 minutes. Back-to-back three-pointers from Russell gave Maryland a 20-point lead (35-15) with four minutes left in the first half. A late spurt by Rutgers cut the Terps lead to 38-26 heading into halftime.

The second half was a much tighter affair as the teams began trading buckets, with Ayala's five quick points lifting Maryland to a 46-33 lead with 14:58 left in the game. Ayala began taking over the game as his third three of the game, one from the Rutgers logo, gave the Terps a 54-38 lead with 10:32 remaining. Another deep three from Ayala put Maryland up 60-46 with 5:51 left, and Rutgers would get the lead down to single digits with under 40 seconds left, but it would prove to be too late. Ayala would go on to score 15 of his 22 in the second half.

The Terps defense was stellar all game as they held Rutgers to just 34 percent from the floor including 8-24 from three-point range. After scoring 14 points in the first half, Geo Baker was limited to just two points in the second half as he shot 5-15 for the game. Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points for Rutgers (11-8, 5-4) but was held to 7-16 shooting.

Up Next

The Terps will return home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Indiana.The game is set to tip-off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.