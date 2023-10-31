Chambers had seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown this season for the Terps.

Senior transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is no longer listed on the Terps' online football roster and has left the Maryland football program according to a team spokesperson. The news was first reported by Varun Shankar of the Baltimore Banner .

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley addressed Chambers' departure from the program at his weekly press conference.

"Tyrese is one of those great kids that joined our program for a year," Locksley said on Tuesday. "He left for personal reasons. He has a few things going on in his life that he felt he needs to take care of. We're in full support of him. Still in school, finishing up classes, still has access to the academic stuff that we do for him. As with anything, when guys leave the program, everyone leaves for whatever their own personal reasons and we'll support Tyrese as he continues to move forward."

A Charm City native who starred at Baltimore (Md.) Poly high school, Chambers arrived in College Park this offseason after a record-setting two year stint at Florida International University.

Chambers was an FCS All-American at Sacred Heart in 2019 finishing with 50 receptions for 811 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games as a freshman. He did not have a 2020 season due to it being cancelled because of COVID before transferring to FIU.

Chambers starred in his first season at FIU, setting single-season records in receiving yards (1,1074) and touchdown receptions (9) in 2021. He also ranked second nationally with an average of 23.87 yards per reception, earning second-team All-CUSA honors.

With his college career now over, Chambers is expected to begin preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.