Barham earns defensive MVP honors at Polynesian Bowl

With Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looking on from the sidelines, future Terps linebacker Jaishawn Barham put on a show for fans at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, leading his team to a 16-3 win and earning defensive MVP honors for his play.

Barham, a Rivals100 four-star prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, finished with a game-high five tackles, two TFLs and a 29-yard pick-six late in the game to help seal the win for Team Makai over Team Mauka.

Team Makai was led by former Grambling State head coach, Washington Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams.

Barham lined up primarily at outside linebacker for Team Makai, but he will be used all over the field once he suits up for the Terps, he told Rivals earlier in the week.

"I'll be an inside and outside linebacker," Barham told Rivals when he arrived in Hawaii. "Rushing on third downs, getting into blitzes, stuff like that."

The highest rated commit in Maryland's 2022 class, Barham originally committed to South Carolina just days before flipping to Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley on the first day of the early signing period.

"I felt like it was a good decision, a well-thought decision," Barham said of signing with Maryland. "Sat down with my family, had to do what was best, what felt best.

"That's another reason why I chose Maryland, because Locks always stayed beside me, always texts me, make sure I was good."



While Maryland's seven other early enrollees moved onto campus last Friday, Barham moved in early, ahead of his new teammates and before making the trip to Hawaii.

"I already moved in, but I enroll the 24th (of January)," said Barham. "Campus is great. With the new building, the new facility, everything looks good."

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com who shocked the college football world by signing with Deion Sanders' Jackson State program, was named offensive MVP after hauling in five catches for 54 yards. He also had an interception on defense.