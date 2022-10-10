Barham, a former Rivals250 prospect out of national powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, was a mainstay in the Purdue backfield last Saturday, recording five tackles (4 solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. It was the first multi-sack game of his career.

Maryland football true freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Terps' 31-29 loss to Purdue, the conference announced Monday morning.

A starter at middle linebacker this season, Barham currently leads the Terps in tackles (34), sacks (3) and tackles for loss (4.5).

Barham shares the award with Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton, who was also named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts to score all nine of the Illini's points in a 9-6 win over Iowa.

Barham is the second Terp to garner Freshman of the Week honors this season, joining Roman Hemby, who won the award following his Week 1 performance in a win over Buffalo.

The Terps returns to action this Saturday at Indiana. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.