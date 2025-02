COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps got a balanced effort versus Wisconsin, with all five starters scoring in double figures as Maryland beat the Badgers 76-68 to run their conference win streak to four games. Starting guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice led the way, as each scored a team-high 16 points, while freshman center Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Watch Willard break down his team's win in the video player below.