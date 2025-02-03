Maryland men's basketball cracks AP Top 25 rankings

After coming close to breaking through several times earlier this season, the Maryland men's basketball team finally cracked the AP Top 25 on Monday, making it's debut at No. 18 in this week's rankings.

This week's ranking marks the first time the Terps have appeared in the AP poll since two seasons ago, when Maryland was ranked No. 21 nationally on Feb. 27, 2023. That team would go on to lose it's next game at Ohio State on March 1 and fall out of the rankings for the remainder of the season. Still, the 2022-2023 Terps were able to earn a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Round of 32 after beating border-rival West Virginia in the Round of 64.

The Terps (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) enter the week red-hot, having won six of their last seven and four straight, including a road win over then-No. 17 Illinois and a win over then-No. 17 Wisconsin at home their last time out.

The Terps, who are currently in 4th place in the Big Ten standings, will now look to continue to build upon what they hope is an NCAA tournament resume on Thursday night when they face The Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.