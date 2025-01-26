Rodney Rice three-pointer lifts Maryland to 79-78 win over Indiana

The Terrapins (16-5, 6-4) earned their third straight Big Ten Conference win and their second straight on the road. Indiana (14-7, 5-5) has lost four of its last five.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (AP) — Rodney Rice knocked down a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to lift Maryland to a 79-78 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Maryland led by 10 in the second half before Indiana rallied. Anthony Leal tied the game at 70 with a three-point play with under five minutes left. Myles Rice put the Hoosiers on top with a 3 at the four-minute mark and Malik Reneau added a jumper for a five-point advantage.

Maryland got back-to-back layups from Selton Miguel and Julian Reece, but Leal turned a three-point play with :38 left to put Indiana up 78-74. Gillespie halved the Maryland deficit with a jumper. After Trey Galloway missed a free throw Derik Queen grabbed the rebound and the Terrapins called a timeout to set up Rodney Rice’s game-winner. Indiana called a timeout with :05 left, but Myles Rice missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Maryland shot 49% from the field (30 of 61) and was 12 of 24 from 3-point range. Rodney Rice hit 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points for Maryland. Ja’Kobe Gillespie was 4 of 10 from deep to add 18 points with nine assists. Miguel added 15 points and Julian Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Queen pulled down 11 rebounds.

Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice each scored 16 points to lead Indiana. Oumar Ballo added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Reneau contributed 10 points and added six rebounds with two assists.

Maryland hosts No. 18 Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Double-Figure Factors

- Rodney Rice netted 23 points and scored in double digits for his 17th career game. It was his 14th game in double figures as a Terp this season.

- Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and earned his 57th career game in double figures. It was his 17th game scoring double digits this season. He has the most double-figure scoring games among all Terps this season.

- Julian Reese recorded 14 points for his 70th career game in double digits. He has scored double figures for the 14th time this season.

- Selton Miguel tallied 15 points and earned his 76th career game in double figures. It was his 15th as a Terp this season. He leads the Terps in double-digit scoring games and scoring overall with 1,430 career points in his five-year career.

Juju Beast

- Julian Reese scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, recording his 31st career double-double. It was his ninth double-double of the season.

- Since 1996-97, Reese has the third most double-doubles of any Terp in program history. Lonny Baxter (1998-02) and Jordan Williams (2001-11) are tied for the most with 33.

- Overall, he ranks eighth in program history in double-doubles. Larry Gibson (1976-79) is seventh with 32. Reese remains eighth on Maryland's all-time rebounds list. He now has 883 boards, Next on the list is No. 7 Larry Gibson (895 from 1975-79) and No. 6 Keith Booth (916 from 1993-97).

- The big man blocked two shots, ranking eighth on Maryland's all-time blocked shots list with 157 in his career. Joe Smith ranks seventh with 190 blocks from 1993-95. Reese is one of nine players in program history to record over 1,100 career points and 800 career rebounds.