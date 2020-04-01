Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last month, Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton has decided on where he will play next. The North Carolina native, who will have two full seasons of eligibility remaining, committed to Maryland on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 forward has the size, strength and feel to play arguably all three spots in the frontcourt. He is just as good with his back to the basket that he is facing it. His perimeter numbers are not great where he has made less than 30-percent of his shots from beyond the arc, he did average close to 10 points and four rebounds per game last season. He also received the starting nod in 20 of the 24 games that he competed within, while playing in over 25 minutes per game.

Hamilton comes to the Big 10 program after leaving a productive two-year stint in Chestnut Hill. Formerly a Rivals150 prospect from the state of North Carolina, Hamilton upped his numbers across the board during his sophomore season.

Toughness, and more of it. Hamilton is not someone that is willing to back down from the biggest and best of opponents and while he found some success in the ACC, his game might actually better suited for the Big 10.

Help is needed right away in College Park and there is a strong chance that Hamilton will receive a waiver to play immediately. If that is the case, Hamilton could see similar minutes that he received at Boston College with there being a void in the frontcourt thanks to the recent transfer of Ricky Lindo and the likely loss of Jalen Smith to the NBA.

The Terps remain in a major need of a true center in order to complete its frontcourt this spring but Hamilton answers it face-up 4-man issues that it had faced. Maryland’s backcourt is deep and experience with the return of every contributing member outside of Anthony Cowan who will graduate this spring.

If greater mileage can be given from Chol Marial, a slight bump in production from Hamilton and there is an enrollment from another center for next year, the Terps should be in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth next March.