The Terps head into their Big Ten opener with a 2-0 record after a 62-0 rout of FCS opponent Howard last weekend. They will face their first road test of the year Friday night versus the Illini in Champaign.

TSR went in depth with OrangeAndBlueNews.com publisher Doug Bucshon to get some perspective on Illinois and his thoughts on Friday night's matchup between the Terps and Illini.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Illinois started the season off with a conference win over Nebraska but has struggled the last two weeks. What have you learned about the Illini in the first three games?