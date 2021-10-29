The Terps enter Week 9 at 4-3 and looking to end a three-game skid with Indiana coming to town for a homecoming matchup. The Hoosiers also enter Saturday's game on a three-game losing skid and are expected to be without their top two quarterbacks. With three of Maryland's five remaining games versus ranked teams, a win Saturday could be crucial if they want to go bowling.

TSR went in depth with TheHoosier.com beat writer Alec Lasley to get some perspective on Indiana and his thoughts on Saturday's homecoming matchup between the Terps and Hoosiers.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Indiana entered the season with a preseason ranking and some lofty expectations. Obviously, things have not gone as many expected. What have you learned about this Hoosiers team over the past three weeks?