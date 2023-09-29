The Terps head into their Big Ten home opener with a perfect 4-0 record, coming off of an impressive 31-9 win at Michigan State last week. Maryland will face an Indiana (2-2) team coming off of a quadruple-overtime win over Akron last Saturday. TSR went in depth with TheHoosier.com editor Mason Williams to get some perspective on the Hoosiers and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Indiana. RELATED: TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Indiana starters as recruits Tom Allen is in his 7th full season as the Hoosiers head coach. Indiana has struggled the past couple of seasons after back-to-back bowl bids. How is Allen currently viewed by the fans and local media? Could his seat get hot with a third straight losing season?

Indiana head coach Tom Allen is 32-42 in six-plus seasons at the helm. (USA TODAY Sports)

I can't speak for the overall fan base, but it feels as if there's certainly a growing division between a party of Hoosier fans that still support him, the program and the belief he's spreading in his football team and a seemingly growing and majority of the contingent of fans that are ready for a change. The general consensus is that Allen's tenure at Indiana can be broken up into three parts – the first two bubbling under seasons of five wins each, the two breakout campaigns to follow of eight wins in 2019 and the miraculous 2020 season. Now, a relatively bleak outlook in the midst of year seven as the team appears on the verge of spiraling into a third consecutive poor season is the reality that's starting to stare Indiana in the face. It's felt generally directionless for the majority of the last 20 or so games the Hoosiers have taken part in, and it's certainly wore out a number of fans in some aspect – including this one from Allen's radio show on Wednesday this week. His seat is definitely warm, but it's temperature controlled by the athletic administration. Allen's buyout is lucrative – north of $20 million until Dec. 1, 2024, when it drops to the neighborhood of around $7 million. If Indiana feels a sense of urgency is needed to make changes, then his seat could get realistically much hotter. I'd say it already is in the eyes of most fans, though. Indiana currently ranks 101st in total offense. Why have the Hoosiers struggled so much on that side of the ball? What do you see them needing to do to have success against Maryland? Two reasons – conservative play-calling and the offensive line limiting the amount of dimensions Indiana's offensive attack can effectively possess. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell has been the main recipient of criticism for play-calling that has been either too conservative, overthought, confusing or ineffective for a noticeable chunk of the Hoosiers' first four games. Indiana has the talent skill-wise to at least be better than what they are, and players recognize it. The gripe many have is with how they're utilized. With regards to the offensive line, they've been the worst unit in the conference the past two seasons before an overhaul of coaching and personnel. Former Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad has made incremental improvement, but the run blocking component of Indiana's front five still lacks severely. Pass protection has been better, but Akron gave the Hoosiers fits. Some of Indiana's best playmakers are in the backfield, but the offensive line hasn't showcased an ability to let them be utilized to their potential just yet. Who are some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball that Maryland fans should know about? Sophomore running back, wide receiver and return specialist Jaylin Lucas is lightning in a bottle. He's the shiftiest, quickest man on the Indiana roster… Maryland will certainly be keyed in on No. 12. Former JUCO transfer wideout Cam Camper has emerged as Indiana's top target in the passing game and has become the new favorite target of Tayven Jackson, the redshirt freshman quarterback at the helm of the Hoosier offense. No. 2 and No. 6 like to link up frequently. Senior LB Aaron Casey is currently 4th nationally in solo tackles. What makes him so effective? Who are some other playmakers on the defensive side of the ball that Maryland fans should know about?

Indiana senior linebacker Aaron Casey (No. 44) leads the Hoosiers in tackles and sacks. (USA TODAY Sports)

Casey has an incredible nose for the ball, and it's been one of the most redeeming traits that Indiana has retained under Allen – who always has solid linebackers with him. Casey followed in the footsteps of now-New York Giant Micah McFadden and now-Kansas City Chief Cam Jones, and he just swarms the play. He's a sixth-year guy with a ton of experience on the Indiana defense, and he's the leader of the unit. Transfer edge rusher Andre Carter is the Hoosier front seven's other notable disruptor. The former Western Michigan standout has a knack for getting into the backfield and wreaking havoc on QBs and the run game, although the Indiana defense has struggled mightily with containing mobile signal callers. Phillip Dunnam has three interceptions in the first four games of the season, and he seems to be an attacking ballhawk. He was that way all fall, and it's translated over to the season. What are your keys for the Hoosiers to win Saturday? Three things: - Keep Terrapin wideouts in front. Indiana's defense has a vulnerability over the last couple of seasons to get the top taken off of it at a relatively concerning rate. Louisville pounced all over it in week three, and Akron dropped what would've been a 99-yard score right through the breadbasket. Tagovailoa is the most dynamic passer the conference has to offer that doesn't play in The Game, and Indiana's young DB room full of transfers and more inexperienced guys will have their hands full. - Be multi-dimensional on offense. Not doing a young quarterback any favors by not pairing him with an adequate run game and letting defenders do whatever they want to you knowing they can limit the run relatively easy. Indiana said this week they identify as a run-first team with an option element… but that isn't where they have their success. Playing complimentary football is coach speak, but they need to find some sort of balance, and soon. - Limit silly penalties. Full disclosure, I haven't been able to catch every single Maryland game this season, but if the penalty numbers are accurate, it could get really sloppy on Saturday. Indiana has made more than a few costly mistakes with regards to their discipline and ability to play penalty-free football – one of the recurring issues under Allen's Indiana teams. It hasn't been much different in the previous six and a half years, but maybe Saturday is the day it comes together more completely. What is your score prediction for Saturday’s game? Maryland settles into a rhythm and Indiana's offense struggles to ever find one. I don't know if the talent gap between the two teams is worth the eventual final score spread I'd predict it to be, but that's obviously not all that's at play. I think the Terrapins improve to 5-0. Maryland 34, Indiana 13