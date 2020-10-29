The Terps are coming off of a tough 43-3 defeat at Northwestern to open the 2020 season. They will look to turn things around Week 2 as they return to College Park for their home opener and Homecoming game versus Minnesota.

Like Maryland, Minnesota is also coming off of a tough loss to open the season, having fallen to Michigan 49-24.

TSR went in depth with TheGopherReport.com publisher Sean Williams to get some perspective on the Gophers and his thoughts on Friday night's matchup between Maryland and Minnesota.

Minnesota entered the season nationally ranked and with some fairly lofty goals. That said, things did not seem to go as planned last week versus Michigan. What are your biggest concerns surrounding this team following Week 1?