The Terps are coming off of an impressive win over division foe Indiana in which backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. led the offense on a pair of 4th quarter scoring drives after starter Taulia Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field with an injury.

While the injury to Tagovailoa didn't look good at the time, the redshirt junior was cleared to practice ahead of the Terps' Homecoming game and is a game-time decision to play Saturday versus Northwestern. With a win over the reeling Wildcats, the Terps would become bowl eligible for a second straight season.

TSR went in depth with WildcatReport.com publisher Louie Vaccher to get some perspective on the Wildcats and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Northwestern.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski got off to a fast start this season, throwing for over 300 yards in a season-opening win over Nebraska and then throwing for over 400 yards against Duke. He's been rather average since. What has happened since the first two games that has caused his numbers to drop so significantly