Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) will travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend, where they will face the newly minted top-ranked Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news