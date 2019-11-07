News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 10:52:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) will travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend, where they will face the newly minted top-ranked Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}