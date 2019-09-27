Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
Maryland (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) opens up Big Ten play Friday night in College Park versus No. 12 Penn State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off of a bye week, while Penn State knocked off in-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news