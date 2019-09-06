News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 10:15:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Syracuse

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten), coming off of an impressive 79-0 win over Howard to begin the Locksley era , sees the competition really ramp up in Week 2 with No. 21 Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC) coming to town.

TSR went in depth with CuseConfidential.com’s Ryan Murray to get some perspective on Syracuse and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Orange.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

DeVito struggled last week versus Liberty in his first career start. To what do you mostly attribute that to?

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (No. 13) struggled Week 1 versus Liberty in his first career start.
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito (No. 13) struggled Week 1 versus Liberty in his first career start. (USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}