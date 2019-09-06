Behind Enemy Lines: Syracuse
Maryland (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten), coming off of an impressive 79-0 win over Howard to begin the Locksley era , sees the competition really ramp up in Week 2 with No. 21 Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC) coming to town.
TSR went in depth with CuseConfidential.com’s Ryan Murray to get some perspective on Syracuse and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Orange.
Here’s our Q&A with him:
DeVito struggled last week versus Liberty in his first career start. To what do you mostly attribute that to?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news