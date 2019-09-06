Maryland (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten), coming off of an impressive 79-0 win over Howard to begin the Locksley era , sees the competition really ramp up in Week 2 with No. 21 Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC) coming to town.

TSR went in depth with CuseConfidential.com’s Ryan Murray to get some perspective on Syracuse and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Orange.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

DeVito struggled last week versus Liberty in his first career start. To what do you mostly attribute that to?