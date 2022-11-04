The Terps are coming off of a much needed bye week after becoming bowl eligible two weeks ago with an impressive homecoming win over Northwestern in which starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa did not play. The Terps were also without starting linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the win over the Wildcats.

According to Maryland head coach Mike Locksley earlier this week, Tagovailoa, Barham and several other Terps who have been banged up are all expected to return to the lineup this week at Wisconsin. Like the Terps, the Badgers are also coming off of a bye week and should be the healthiest they have been since the start of the season.

TSR went in depth with BadgerBlitz.com staff writer Seamus Rohrer to get some perspective on the Badgers and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Wisconsin.

How has this Wisconsin team responded since the firing of Paul Chryst? What changes has Jim Leonhard made since taking over?